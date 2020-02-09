Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 9, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Feb. 7, 2020Goedken — Jared and Gwen Goedken, of Farley, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.McLaughlin — Nate and Alex McLaughlin, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Farley-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Sunday centerpiece: Southwest Arterial EXCLUSIVE: Hillcrest to cut family planning program and special ed offering in Maquoketa Comiskey Park reimagined: Hip hop meets architecture at youth workshop Experts: Dubuque supervisors' salary raise decision not in keeping with code TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference Politics: Area residents experience caucus in new ways Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire Local law enforcement reports Dubuque man who stole more than $10,500 from restaurant sentenced to probation Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music Drinking songs top list of Dubuque County's jukebox favorites for 2019 Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states Write the caption Gadgets: CamRanger 2 moves images quickly, wirelessly from digital cameras College basketball: Northern Iowa closes out late to beat Drake Prep swimming: Casper, Holesinger win district titles USHL: Fighting Saints complete weekend sweep of Youngstown Boys prep basketball: Iowa 1A/2A brackets released Prep wrestling: West Delaware advances all 14 to district meet, Wahlert sends 2 Local & area roundup: Wrestling leads Tech Q&A: An easy way to transfer photos from iPhone to PC Making it to the mat: Images capture the first women on the Western Dubuque Bobcats wrestling team Ask Amy: Flustered hosts seek rules for houseguests Hands-on pruning event set for Feb. 29 Pruning 101: Part 4 -- Pruning ornamental shrubs Keimig: Some choices for Black History Month reading Faith Writers group to meet Carnegie-Stout to host 'Iowa Confederates in the Civil War' reading, book signing Book review: 'The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War' Book review: 'Golden in Death' Meghan Trainor puts pain behind and changes it up on new CD Small home living: Not `downsizing' but `right-sizing' House of the Week: Modern ranch design focuses on convenience Travel tips: Planning ahead is key to reaping vacation benefits A road trip along Uruguay’s Atlantic Coast, filled with boho-chic beach towns, ritzy resorts and fine wine Fischer: Raising children: Some tips for success Bruce’s History Lesson: Franklin Roosevelt plays his hunch Grammar Guy: Refuse to be a party to bad grammar What's it Worth on eBay? Burning love for velvet Elvis Under the Hood: EGR fault codes, explained New on DVD On the list Best-sellers Concerts TV highlights Your horoscope Album reviews Our opinion: City of Dubuque must better explain automated garbage-collection plan Tucker: Trump honors overt hate speech