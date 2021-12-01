Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Bradley — Sam and Taylor Bradley, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Kelly — Tia Kelly, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

McCarthy — Cory and Taryn McCarthy, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

McNeely — Kai and Stephanie McNeely, of Galena, Ill., a boy at Finley.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Schilling — Jim and Courtney Schilling, of Rickardsville, Iowa, a girl at Mercy.

Tags

Recommended for you