Friday, April 8, 2022

Frost — Terry and Chelsie Frost, of Holy Cross, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Kumpf — Kyle and Sarah Kumpf, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

McCullough — Darby and Brittany McCullough, of Bernard, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Kaiser — Kyle and Morgan Kaiser, of Hazel Green, Wis., a boy at Finley.

Loeffelholz-Thor — Corey Loeffelholz and Kathleen Thor, of Potosi, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Krippendorf-Toot — Connor Krippendorf and Britnea Toot, of Stockton, Ill., a boy at MercyOne.

Monday, April 11, 2022

Lyons — Andrew and Monica Lyons, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you