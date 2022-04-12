Friday, April 8, 2022
Frost — Terry and Chelsie Frost, of Holy Cross, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Kumpf — Kyle and Sarah Kumpf, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
McCullough — Darby and Brittany McCullough, of Bernard, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Kaiser — Kyle and Morgan Kaiser, of Hazel Green, Wis., a boy at Finley.
Loeffelholz-Thor — Corey Loeffelholz and Kathleen Thor, of Potosi, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Krippendorf-Toot — Connor Krippendorf and Britnea Toot, of Stockton, Ill., a boy at MercyOne.
Monday, April 11, 2022
Lyons — Andrew and Monica Lyons, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
