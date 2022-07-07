Ithaca College

Ithaca, N.Y.

Spring 2022

Peosta, Iowa — Eric Leigh

Quincy University

Quincy, Ill.

Spring 2022

Fennimore, Wis. — Elivia Edge

Luther College

Decorah, Iowa

Spring 2022

Illinois

East Dubuque — Alison Schneider

Galena — Michael Lorento

Iowa

Anamosa — Sophia Wilt

Elkader — Lauryn Swigart

Maquoketa — Camryn Berg

Monticello — Ryan Manternach

Wisconsin

Hazel Green — Derek Leibfried

Prairie du Chien — Owen Feye and Carter Wittrig

