University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Fall 2021

Iowa

Dubuque -- Kasey Fitzjerrells

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Brandon Morley and Weston Morley

Hazel Green — Nathan Donovan

Lancaster — Sydney Kwallek

Muscoda — Addison Bird, Miranda Swaziek and Gabrielle Werthwein

Platteville — Courtney Budden, Anna Gates, Spencer Olds, Brianna Runde, Audrey Sonsalla and Morgan Wehnke

Potosi — Hannah Udelhoven

Prairie du Chien — Nathan Banasik and Breann Holler

Tags

Recommended for you