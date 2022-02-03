Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Connolly — Will and Nicole Connolly, of Durango, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Harris — Abigail and Brian Harris, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Weber — Drew and Kayla Weber, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne.

Ganzer — Mitchell and Lauren Ganzer, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Ament — Joe and Nicole Ament, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you