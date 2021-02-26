Concordia University Wisconsin
Mequon, Wis.
Fall 2020
Asbury, Iowa — Andrew Sear and Emily Sear.
Dubuque — Jarrett Tranel and Eli Wallace.
East Dubuque, Ill. — Carly Wemett.
Elizabeth, Ill. — Nicole Nesbit.
Platteville, Wis. — Anna Chase.
Concordia University Wisconsin
Mequon, Wis.
Fall 2020
Asbury, Iowa — Andrew Sear and Emily Sear.
Dubuque — Jarrett Tranel and Eli Wallace.
East Dubuque, Ill. — Carly Wemett.
Elizabeth, Ill. — Nicole Nesbit.
Platteville, Wis. — Anna Chase.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.