Concordia University Wisconsin

Mequon, Wis.

Fall 2020

Asbury, Iowa — Andrew Sear and Emily Sear.

Dubuque — Jarrett Tranel and Eli Wallace.

East Dubuque, Ill. — Carly Wemett.

Elizabeth, Ill. — Nicole Nesbit.

Platteville, Wis. — Anna Chase.

Tags

Recommended for you