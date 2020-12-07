Births Telegraph Herald Dec 7, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020Thein — Joe and Kristie Thien, of Epworth, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Epworth-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Jolly jogger: Santa runs bring humor, heartfelt connection to local residents Biz Buzz: New boutique in downtown Dubuque, pet business expands and longtime Maquoketa company to close Schools cope with mental health challenges brought on by pandemic 68 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; additional death in Lafayette County Person who makes a difference: Dubuque closet helps job-seekers strut into workforce Funding available to eligible Dubuque residents facing eviction 'Always exciting' Sundown Mountain opens for skiing with COVID-19 measures in place Connecting to high-speed internet continues to vex rural Wisconsin SW Wisconsin district announces move of some students to virtual learning Registration for free food distribution opens Monday in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Births Dubuque City Council to consider bringing free Wi-Fi to Bee Branch USHL: Perseverance pays off during Saints' coronavirus woes Can green tea help inhibit the COVID-19 virus? NC State research looks promising Koneru: Deconstructing resilience: 7 things emotionally strong people do differently Ask Amy: Partying right now could yield unhealthy surprises Television Q&A: How long have the Hershey Kisses Christmas ads been running? New albums Reeder: Judge politicians on their policies, not waistlines Tucker: Too many leaders think themselves above the law YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 7 DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Hot topic: Chili peppers protect your health Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID Trump tactics to overturn election could have staying power Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks Today in History Iowa news in brief Turkey farmers reflect on virus that hit flocks 5 years ago David Lander, 'Squiggy' on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73 Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps Health experts hope for testing strategy under Biden Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world Last-ditch post-Brexit trade talks resume between EU, UK Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles, 30-16 NFL: Raiders score with 5 seconds left to leave Jets winless Vikings outlast error-prone Jags, 27-24, on Bailey's OT kick Steelers relying on tunnel vision Women's college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65 No. 3 Buckeyes await word on 'The Game' with plenty at stake Sports briefs: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever PGA Tour: Hovland birdies the last hole to win Mayakoba Classic 3 years later, dog reunited with owners Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider resigning Campaign aims to create more opportunities for residents 1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson