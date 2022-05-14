Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Heller — Jonathan and Brenna Heller, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Boyd — Alexis and Courtney Boyd, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Eads — Anthony and Bridgett Eads, of Baldwin, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Friday, May 13, 2022
Steffen — Nathan and Stacy Steffen, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
