Roach — William and Randi Jo Roach, of Dubuque, boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
Langel — Dillon and Jessica Langel, of Holy Cross, Iowa, boy at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
Bussan — Brandon and Shannon Bussan, of Elizabeth, Ill., boy at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Ill.
Cornelius — James and Janie Cornelius, of Bellevue, Iowa, twin girls at MercyOne.
Hartman — Brian and Jerica Hartman, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne.
Kueter — John and Lori Kueter, of Bellevue, Iowa, boy at MercyOne.
Roussel-Clefisch — Samantha Roussel and Nathan Clefisch, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
Edler — Curtis and Sam Edler, of Elizabeth, Ill., boy at MercyOne.
Kaisand — Dariin and Adrienne Kaisand, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne.
Salinas — Isaac and Loren Salinas, of Platteville, Wis., girl at MercyOne.