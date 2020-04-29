Births Telegraph Herald Apr 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, April 28, 2020Kieler — Nick and Stacy Kieler, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Local arrests, inmate counts plummet as authorities adjust during pandemic Dubuque Farmers Market to start season in May with new restrictions Under proposal, NICC would give land to Peosta for student housing COVID-19 outbreak at Grant County facility grows to 27 cases New graduation date, plans unveiled for Dubuque Senior, Hempstead COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dubuque facility; 1 more death reported in Dubuque County Iowa's Catholic bishops: No public Masses 2 SW Wisconsin housing projects receive $5.9 million in federal tax credits Divided East Dubuque council votes down new tax on food, beverages Authorities: Jackson County man accidentally shoots himself, tries to pin it on 'unknown subject' Dubuque police: Shooting investigation leads to arrest of 3 teens who stole truck Lucky Cow serves up gelato, other fare in Darlington Diamond Jo parent company reports heavy losses in 1st quarter Stonefield Historic Site opening delayed due to COVID-19 Police: 2 men in Dubuque disturbance also charged with violating COVID-19 restrictions Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque Culvert, paving project to limit travel on busy Dubuque County road Crescent Electric Supply Co. announces new president/CEO Flexsteel announces another quarterly loss topping $5 million Democratic Illinois lawmakers announce concerns with COVID-19 plan for Thomson prison Police: 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Dubuque March criminal sentences in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County A new kind of 'essential' worker: COVID-19 shakes up gig economy ‘Let Them Play’ group focused on safe returns to the diamond Girls prep soccer: Iowa area soccer season outlook More than the Score: Kamentz selected in 1st round of NA3HL Draft On foot: Author offers places to explore while walking in Dubuque, Galena Ask Amy: New husband wrestles with old problems Hint of orange makes blossom mix special Our opinion: Iowans should stay home and vote by mail Trump to order meat processing plants to remain open Trudy Rubin: China uses coronavirus as a cover for further crackdown on Hong Kong freedoms Letter: Rebuilding economy begins at local level YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 29 Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Biden Virus, stalled economy raise Democratic hopes to take Senate Nation News in Brief Iowa sheriff charged with assault resigns ahead of removal Sports briefs: North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR race at Charlotte TV highlights for Wednesday, April 29 Easing lockdowns makes day-to-day choices more complicated MLB looking at regional divisions Evers reopens 34 Wisconsin state parks closed since April 10 Pritzker: Stay-home lawsuit a 'stunt,' should be overturned Almanac Blood test helped detect cancer before symptoms, study finds Riots in crisis-hit Lebanon reflect growing poverty, despair How some companies survive, even thrive, in viral crisis