Saturday, May 21, 2022

Bartell — Jesse and Jenna Bartell, of Hazel Green, Wis., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Cavins-Gansemer — Cory Cavins and Laura Gansemer, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Monday, May 23, 2022

Fagan — Jason and Hannah Fagan, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Gaul — Hans and Cindy Gaul, of Bernard, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Johnson-Neealy — Kentarion Johnson and SydniRaye Neealy, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Staner-Driscoll — Brad Staner and Vanessa Driscoll, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Putman — Austin and Olivia Putman, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

