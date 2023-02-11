Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of
Wisconsin-Platteville
Fall 2022
ILLINOIS
Galena — Kris Knautz and Samuel White
IOWA
Bellevue — Ty Oster
Cascade — Luke Bertling and Morgan Staner
Dubuque — Nicole Goedert, Adrienne Johnson, Tyler LeConte and Nancy Ottavi
Durango — Benjamin Gansemer
Dyersville — Halleigh Kelchen
Farley — Dain Gansen
Peosta — Kaitlyn Rimer and Wyatt Skrtich
WISCONSIN
Belmont — Jared Carney and Isaac Wiegel
Boscobel — Nicole Cox and Trevor Hackl
Cassville — Matthew Reynolds
Cuba City — Mason Erschen and Nathan Timmerman
Darlington — Kenneth Hemming, Sadie Johnson, Brenda Mendez and Joshua Soper
Dickeyville — Nicholas Winslow
Fennimore — Nicholas Fuerstenberg, Jacinda Hecker, Noah Mulrooney and Jalissa Zintz
Hazel Green — Jackson Doyle, Chance Huberty, Zackery Splinter, Austin Stangl and Eric Stangl
Lancaster — Jeaneva Krier,Jenna Raisbeck, Jordan Reuter and Lauren Smith
Mineral Point — Sierra Evans, Riese Federman, Eric Heisner and Malorie Johnson
Muscoda — Ryenna Daly and Alexander Slaman
Platteville — Hussain Alhabib, Abdullah Alrashed, Brandon Barbour, Megan Baxter, Nathan Baxter, Danielle Bieniek, Timothy Blakely, Audra Brandenburg, Beau Collier, Sawyer Eiden, Kristina Garside, Alysha Jacobson, Jennifer Kaiser, Ryan Krueger, Cole Lentz, Jessica Mahr, Kimberly Niehaus, Kiara Paulson, Amy Payne, Jeffrey Pingel, Cade Rajek, Julia Rimkus, Ethan Taylor, Tyler Vargo, Brandon Weigel, Greta Zahn and Trent Zander
Potosi — Brendan Weber
Shullsburg — Alexander Wand
