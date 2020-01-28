Births Telegraph Herald Jan 28, 2020 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Jan. 27, 2020Heins -- Jeff and Rachel Heins, of Kieler, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Wandsnider — Gavin and Emily Wandsnider, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Kieler-wis Grant-county-wis Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Official: 3 injured in Dubuque fire; 4 rescued from building Dubuque man convicted of stabbing teen sentenced to 20 years in prison Hy-Vee to open at former Shopko in Dyersville Dubuque County supervisors agree to welcome refugee resettlement if requested City commission to investigate naming, sponsorship deals ahead of Five Flags vote Heartland Financial caps record years, sets sights on eventful 2020 Ask the TH: What does City of Dubuque apply to roads before snowstorms? On 1st day of semester, UW-P says no evidence of coronavirus on campus Dubuque furniture manufacturer reports $5 million loss in second quarter Authorities seek tips on hit-and-run near Fennimore Habitat for Humanity to hold 2 information sessions in Dubuque Dubuque native receives prestigious honor Presidential candidate Steyer returning to Dubuque Truck destroyed by fire after Grant County crash Local law enforcement reports Correction Galena Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser Edgewood seeks info on private security cameras for registry City of Lancaster to proceed with bathhouse improvements Retirement party planned for Platteville chamber director Galena planning event linked to MLB game in Dyersville Cascade Municipal Utilities Board seeks applicants for vacancy Hop-growing program set for Feb. 11 in Dyersville Peosta to hold visioning event Thursday Easton Valley to host open house on future of elementary school building Gilligan: Believe news stories, not Facebook College basketball: Hawkeyes rally past Wisconsin Boys prep tennis: Wahlert's Westercamp selected Iowa's Coach of the Year Play preview: National tour of 'Finding Neverland' to make a stop at UW-P Concert preview: Up-and-coming country artist Jordan Davis to return to Five Flags Fans hold on to paper planners, citing comfort, creativity Geography quiz New albums Television Q&A New on DVD GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit to build electric vehicles Jonah Goldberg: Conservative divide pits anti-left against anti-state Business news in brief Letter: Warren a leader for difficult times YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 28 GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses Billie Eilish makes history at Grammy Awards Father arrested in killings of 5 infants NFL: Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day Local markets News of Bolton book sends jolt through impeachment trial NFL: 50 years later, Chiefs relishing current Super Bowl run Australian Open: A Djokovic-Raonic QF showdown