Friday, May 1, 2020
LaShelle — David and Kayleen LaShelle, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Manemann — Alex and Alexsis Manemann, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Friday, May 1, 2020
LaShelle — David and Kayleen LaShelle, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Manemann — Alex and Alexsis Manemann, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most Recent
Most Read
News in your town
Recently Read
Recommended
Most Recent