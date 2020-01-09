Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020Edwards-Wainwright — Lisa Edwards and Steven Wainwright, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maquoketa-iowa Jackson-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque airport passenger count drops in 2019 from weather cancellations, fewer seats TH EXCLUSIVE: Publishing company cutting 28 jobs at Dubuque facility Iowa lawmakers and business leaders talk work force, corporate tax, minimum wage Task force chaired by Novak unveils 13 bills to improve Wisconsin water quality Finkenauer reports $600,000 haul in 4th quarter of 2019; Hinson raises $430,000 Ballots filled: Listing of candidates running for municipal, school board seats in SW Wisconsin SW Wisconsin officials warn proposed bill could curb redevelopment projects by limiting incentives Woman injured when bicycle collides with vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque Throwback Thursday: Dubuque's pioneering weather bureau celebrated in 1970 Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque Public meeting set for next week on search for new Galena schools superintendent Officials: Maquoketa school evacuated over threatening note Dubuque felon sentenced to 2 years in prison for gun crime Former Secretary of State Kerry to campaign for Biden in Dubuque Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Dubuque community foundation to host nonprofit workshop series Benefit in Potosi set for woman battling breast cancer Local law enforcement reports Wendy's/MidwestOne preview: Elite talent heading to Loras Women's college basketball: Duhawks turn up heat Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque) Men's college basketball: BV edges Loras in OT The Beatles from A to Z Ask Amy: Prospective dad should consider being a 'big' Pair of pianists to perform for Sunday Salon series Carnegie-Stout plans Cabin Fever Mini-Con Jan. 25 Tribute to Linda Ronstadt to grace Ohnward stage Mandarin Chinese language classes planned L&MNOP concert series continues Jan. 11 Review: Book narrates life in Appalachian Mountains Reeder: New Illinois tax could bite auto dealers YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 9 Ex-police chief pleads guilty to lying about hours worked Poll: World skeptical Trump will do right in global affairs Iowa news in brief Don't bite! Pope negotiates papal kiss after controversy Tonight's tv highlights Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals Cash-strapped student charged in Illinois lawyer's death Business news in brief World News in Brief Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century Defiant fugitive ex-Nissan boss vows fight to clear his name Underfunded IRS struggles to send refunds, answer calls Stabbings, shootings, assaults weigh on US Jewish youth Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada Florida mom hits jackpot: 2 sets of twin boys born in 2019 Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires