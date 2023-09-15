Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
Rice — Jason and Jewell Rice, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
DeLoach-Schwank — Tyler DeLoach and Montana Schwank, of Galena, Ill., a boy at Finley.
Hackert — Leighton and Mackenzie Hackert, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Erickson — Nathan and Audrey Erickson, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
