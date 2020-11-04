CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Hinson claims victory, though Finkenauer does not concede

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

Bustos declares victory in close race with King

For thousands of local voters, Election Day still the time to cast ballots

75 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co.; Clayton, Delaware, Jackson counties in top 5 in positivity rate

New Dubuque sandwich shop eyes opening in 2 weeks

2 Dubuque nonprofits earn COVID-19 grant funding for job training

Man injured when vehicle travels 60 feet down ravine in Dubuque County