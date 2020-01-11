Births Telegraph Herald Jan 11, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020Kieler — Phil and Molly Kieler, of Platteville, Wis., girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Friday, Jan. 10, 2020Cobb — Timothy and Courtney Cobb, of Dubuque, boy at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Delivery of today's TH delayed due to winter storm During 1st week on job, new city manager immerses himself in Platteville community As flu season ramps up, most tri-state residents remain unvaccinated New chapter for century-old building in small SW Wisconsin village Dubuque native becomes longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history Judge orders contempt hearing after rescue groups report 100 missing animals from Manchester zoo UW-Platteville enters partnership to bring tech jobs to area Authorities: Fire causes $100,000 in damage to Sherrill farm building Dubuque lands $1 million grant for traffic-control system Appeals court: Woman who injured Dubuque officer must be resentenced Local law enforcement reports Election filings: Races in Boscobel, Cassville, Fennimore Authorities: Scammers demanding payments for missed jury duty targeting Dubuque area Authorities: Suspected intoxicated driver reports possible injury from crash near Peosta Police: 1 possibly injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Distracted driver injured in rear-end collision near Dubuque Ask the TH: Why are Dubuque street sweepers out in January? World News in Brief Dubuque detours Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic canceled Girls prep basketball: River Ridge stymies Shullsburg in Six Rivers tilt USHL: Chicago shuts out Saints Local & area roundup: Duhawks set up dual showdown More than the Score: Lawinger headed to Hall of Fame Horses offer emotional healing to recovering addicts, others facing mental health challenges Ask Amy: Almost-ex-wife wants to warn the next woman Zeckser: Care giving is love’s special gift Lunar New Year to be celebrated Feb. 1 OPINION: Coherent strategy missing in Iran attack YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 11 Australians leave homes as heat, winds escalate fire danger Meghan, Harry miles apart as they start new independent life Women's college basketball roundup: Iowa upsets No. 17 Maryland Trump ups Iran accusations: Four US embassies targeted Puerto Ricans settle in quake shelters, refuse to go home Can cash buy the Dem nomination? Two billionaires are trying North Dakota State and James Madison back in FCS title game US blames Iran for Ukrainian jetliner downing, pledges probe Letter: Trump decisions unwise and dangerous Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland Births Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles Canada prosecutor says essence of Huawei CFO case is fraud AP-NORC poll: Americans split on personal, country's future Letter: Citizens must push to keep ACA intact Vegas 'black widow' murderer free on parole after 20 years Taiwan president urges voters to turn out, uphold democracy Army Reserve leaders accused of mishandling assault claims Neil Peart, drummer for influential band Rush, dead at 67