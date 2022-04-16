Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Cabrera — Joseph and Brooke Cabrera, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Fleege-Hallahan — Jason Fleege and Ashley Hallahan, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Brown — Austin and Claire Brown, of Bernard, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Cross — Joel and Jodie Cross, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you