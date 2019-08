CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Wisconsin DNR researchers to continue bobcat collaring as part of deer survival study

WD teachers, staff give students toe-tapping welcome to new school year

Hazel Green man accused of recording Snapchat videos of him sexually abusing young girl

Garden at Elizabeth historic site growing produce for local food pantry

Dubuque man accused of taking $31,000 from estate, giving it to charity pleads guilty

Dubuque creates agreement with U.S. Cellular for small cell installations

Dubuque housing rehab initiative lands $175,000 grant to help expand program

Judge orders state-funded competency evaluation of man convicted of attempting to kill wife in Dubuque

Arrival of 25 abandoned cats pushes Dubuque humane society to capacity

Gas station chain intends to construct 2nd location in Lancaster

Kickoff 2019: New players will be asked to come up big for Cascade

Prep football:

'Miracle house' in Ohio draws pilgrims amid sainthood push

New studies for fall planned at GracePoint Church

Blum: The many transitions in life come and go

Final organist event of season set for Aug. 28