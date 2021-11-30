Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Lutgen — Jason and Debralee Lutgen, of Davenport, Iowa, a girl at Genesis Birth Center, Davenport. The paternal grandparents live in Dubuque.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Bockenstedt — Travis and Katie Bockenstedt, of Hopkinton, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Weber — Dylan and Brianna Weber, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

