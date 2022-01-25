Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Fall 2021

Illinois

Galena — Elyse Keeffer

Iowa

Cascade Sophia Smith

Dubuque — Breanna Felderman, Anna Horsfall and Emily Tigges

Dyersville — Vanessa Gaul, Sean Hinerichsen, Isabelle Kluesner, Hannah Lueck, Elizabeth McGrane, Holly Reed and Kolbey Steffensmeier

Elkader — Ariel Dennler

La Motte — Rylee Capesius

Maquoketa — Breanna Bartels, Adalyn Dostal, Amber Schroeder and Alissa Vance

Monticello — Carrie Cleeton, Kaitlin Guyer, Evelyn Krouse, Carrie Meeks, Meredith Melchert, Madalynne Naab, Mary Ryan, Ellen Schlarmann and Victoria Tillery

Wisconsin

Prairie du Chien — Macey Banasik

Tags

Recommended for you