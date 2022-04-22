Monday, April 18, 2022

Kassen Dan and Jessica Kassen, of Hazel Green, Wis., a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Meeks David and Clare Meeks, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Glover — Scott and Samantha Glover, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Schueller — Bill and Molly Schueller, of Epworth, a boy at Finley.

Schwobe — Dustin and Joy Schwobe, of Hazel Green, a girl at MercyOne.

