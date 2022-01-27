Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Ernst — Andrew and Miranda Ernst, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Kirkendall — Richard and Sandra Kirkendall, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

LeValley — Kenneth and Stacey LeValley, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Potter-Groom — Justin Potter and Kathleen Groom, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Bishop — Andy and Angie Bishop, of Bellevue, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

