Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Kaiser — Kyle and Morgan Kaiser, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Jai-Anjerok — Dickson Jai and Mimi Anjerok, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Kunkel — Grant and Chelsey Kunkel, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at Finley.

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Metheny — Micah and Cori Metheny, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Soat — Brad and Katherine Soat, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Weigel — Fred and Catie Weigel, of Platteville, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.

Tags