University of Dubuque
Fall 2022
Iowa
Asbury — Morgan Hawkins, Lindsey Ludescher, Otis Patterson, Brady Potts and Jared Rutkowski
Bellevue — Kailey Miller, Maxwell Moldt, Makinlee Roeder and Alexa Roeder
Bernard — Keagan Lamey
Cascade — Kaleb Topping and Taylor Menster
Dubuque --Bryce Anstoetter, Cortlynn Bauer, Keshauna Bodley, Aaliyah Cooper, Austin Dalsing, Jacob Decker, Jessicca Dix, Zachary Donath, Connor Earles, Brittany Edgmon, Abbie Edminster, Allison Ehlinger, Sha’Kyra Evans, Cody Freiburger, Rebecca Gaulke, Lily Gebke, Kaiser Grap, Bailey Hammerand, Colin Hollenback, Joshua Husemann, Ruben Kalombo, Ty Kiernan, Sydni Kirk, Jeremy Konrardy, Sophia Kramer, Emma Lambe, Megan Ludovissy, Alexi Maas, Michael Marisie, Jennell Martin, Connor McDonald, Morgan McDonough, Isaac Minger, Katlyn Nelson, Taylor Newman, Erik Odegard, Hunter Preston, Colin Purcell, Isaac Rima, Josette Robertson, Anna Schmit, Jordan Schueller, Amaya Schwartz, Jaxon Smith, Autumn Strong, Jatika Sykes, Kayla Vargas, Katelyn Vorwald, Hannah Welsh, April White, Isabella Wiepert, Dametria Williams, Maryn Winders, Evan Wolter, Jacob Woodward and Sophia Zebarthz
Dyersville — Lexi Clemen, Dylan Link and Rosa Nunez
Elkader — James Eberhardt and Mary Katherine Wille
Epworth — Hanna Horsfield and Mackenzi Young
Farley — Chloe Geerts, Aaron Gross, Brenna Neyen and Brooklyn Neyen
Guttenberg — Mitchell Ashline
Maquoketa — Kyler Beidler and Charity Livermore
Monticello — Elise Kehoe, Hunter Kramer and Kendall Ruden
Peosta — Alyssa Carlin, Mary Edwards, April Freihage, Ashley Glennon, Hanna Kluesner, Joseph Loffa, Kaitlyn Schaul and Morgan Schaul
Preston — Dana Carlson, RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll and Kelsey Yaddof
Sherrill — Brooke Hanson
Illinois
Apple River — Cameron Kent
Elizabeth — Caden Albrecht
Galena — Seth Poll
Hanover — Bryton Engle
Stockton — Katie Wright
Warren — Kolton Kaiser, Ahrend Raab and Taylor Renz
Wisconsin
Benton — Callin Udelhofen
Cuba City — Hailey Stich
Darlington — Lizzie Schwartz
Dickeyville — Brooksey Hudspeth
Fennimore — Samantha Wubben
Lancaster — Latronis Covington
Mineral Point — Madison Bowers and Kyla Lindsey
Platteville — Jacob Niehaus and Nathaniel Schreck
Prairie du Chien — Ryan Drinkwine, Makenzie Knapp and Alyssa Straka
