Friday, June 19, 2020
Heiderscheit-Marcov — Madie Heiderscheit and Scott Marcov, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Kirton — Alex and Ashley Kirton, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.
Most Recent