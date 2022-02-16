University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Fall 2021
Iowa
Dubuque — Emma Belken
Wisconsin
Bagley — Abigail Polodna and Samuel White
Belmont — Taylar Simmons
Benton — Nicholas Brant and Emma Lawrence
Bloomington — Taylor Langmeier and Connor Mumm.
Boscobel — Hailey Bray, Emma Creasey, Alyssa Davis and Pearl Scallon
Cassville — Ashley O’Connell
Cuba City — Madison Calvert, McKenzie Calvert and Mykenzie Vaassen
Darlington — Sira James
Dickeyville — Jenna Droessler
Eastman — Kerrigan Trautsch
Fennimore — Will Ahnen, Bailee Hunt, Saralyn Klais, Dillon Koestler, Ethan Koestler and Breelyn Neuroth
Glen Haven — Olivia Blum
Hazel Green — Marissa Fleege and Mallory Kaiser.
Kieler — Colin Blackbourn
Lancaster — Alayna Carl, Brianna Ploessl, Madison Straka, Katie Wagner and Aubrie Weydert
Mineral Point — Mara Aschliman, McKenna Bowers, Valerie Carr, Amelia Mitchell, Matthew Nordstrom, Sawyer Sarbacker, Gabe Sporle and Cameron Wiegman
Muscoda — Michael Schaefer
Platteville — Maddy Albert-Nelson, Sarah Anderson, Izzy Carroll, Emily Eggers, Sara Langmeier, Brianna Poller and Abigail Sasse
Potosi — Allie Cooley and Alyssa White
Prairie du Chien — Emily Groom, Ella Hager, Zach Mara, Grant Martin, Molly Mason, Reagen McCormick, Grace Mergen, Sophie Miller, Traeton Saint, and Gabrielle Toberman.
Shullsburg — Janie Gleason, Alexis Redfearn and Brooklyn Strang
Illinois
Galena — Sawyer Quick and Mary Scott
