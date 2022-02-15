Augustana CollegeRock Island, Ill.

Fall 2021

Illinois

Stockton — Kelsey King

Iowa

Cascade — Madeleine Lange

Dubuque — Zoe Heiar

Manchester — Tyler Langel

Rochester Community and Technical College

Rochester, Minn.

Fall 2021

Elkader, Iowa — Savannah Kutsch

University of Notre Dame

Notre Dame, Ind.

Fall 2021

Peosta, Iowa — Alura D’Souza

Tags

Recommended for you