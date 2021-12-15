Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Larson-McCormick — Chad Larson and Ashley McCormick, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Brehm-Reding — Jeremy Brehm and Stephanie Reding, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Lopez-Martinez — Ulises Lopez and Cristina Martinez, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

