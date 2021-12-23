Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Burst-Zimmerman — Kasey Burst and Matlyn Zimmerman, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

McCartney — Zeke and Theresa McCartney, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Mueller — Evan and Molly Mueller, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Weimerskirch — Tyler and Elizabeth Weimerskirch, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Sisler — Dan and Tara Sisler, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Wieser — Chris and Kaylee Wieser, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

