Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Maro — Jason and Shauna Maro, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, April 22, 2022

Failmezger — Zach and Emily Failzmezger, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Weede — Jacob and Andrea Weede, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at Finley.

Jones — Tyler and Kathryn Jones, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Leonard — Edward and Emily Leonard, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Rush — Ryan and Megan Rush, of Dubuque, a boy, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Solberg — Brad and Meghan Solberg, of Darlington, Wis., a girl, at MercyOne.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Harry — Jeff and Dallas Harry, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy, at MercyOne.

Monday, April 25, 2022

Lynch — Matt and Molly Lynch, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wilson — Kamron and Christine Wilson, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Tags

Recommended for you