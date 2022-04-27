Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Maro — Jason and Shauna Maro, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Friday, April 22, 2022
Failmezger — Zach and Emily Failzmezger, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Weede — Jacob and Andrea Weede, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at Finley.
Jones — Tyler and Kathryn Jones, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Leonard — Edward and Emily Leonard, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Rush — Ryan and Megan Rush, of Dubuque, a boy, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Solberg — Brad and Meghan Solberg, of Darlington, Wis., a girl, at MercyOne.
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Harry — Jeff and Dallas Harry, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy, at MercyOne.
Monday, April 25, 2022
Lynch — Matt and Molly Lynch, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Wilson — Kamron and Christine Wilson, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.