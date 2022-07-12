Thursday, July 7, 2022

Luedtke — John and Leslie Luedtke, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Brokaw-Davis — Aaron Brokaw and Katie Davis, of Galena, Ill., a boy at Finley.

Friday, July 8, 2022

Hallahan — Josh and Megan Hallahan, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wynn-Collins — Darion Wynn and Donmikela Collins, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

McCormick — Kale and Mackenzie McCormick, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Bockkhop — Zachary and Stacy Bockhop, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Taggart — Robert and Mackinsey Taggart, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Schnering — Scott and Katie Schnering, of Peosta, a boy at MercyOne.

Leytem — Alec and Kelsey Leytem, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Monday, July 11, 2022

Jackson — Dalton and Hope Jackson, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.