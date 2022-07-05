Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Smith — Diamond Smith, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Dardis-Muench — Brendan Dardis and Katelyn Muench, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Friday, July 1, 2022

Shadley — Mitch and Krista Shadley, of Dubuque, a boy, at MercyOne.

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Schlarmann -- Alex and Jolynn Schlarmann, of Bernard, Iowa, twins, a boy and a girl, at MercyOne.

Puls — Jacob and Jessica Puls, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Copeland-Krier — Forest Copeland and Hallie Krier, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Prowse — Andrew and Nicole Prowse, Galena, Ill., a boy, at MercyOne.

Manning — Matthew and Amy Manning, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

