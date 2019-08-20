Births Telegraph Herald 16 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 Buszka — Brent and Tracy Buszka, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Gilligan: Fighting fraud: TH can help Police: 2 Dubuque officers injured while arresting woman Kickoff 2019: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League More than the Score: Yankee Classic set for this week at Farley Putting a contemporary touch on a Victorian rehab Jacobson: Journalists, please think before you 'go the distance' with 'Field of Dreams' references Bell Tower Theater announces 2020 season 'Steel Magnolias' coming to the TLP stage YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 20 Sports Movies Promo - Round 2 Voting NFL's Trust gives players Plan B when careers end (suddenly) Local & area roundup: Wahlert's Vaassen finishes runner-up DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Waist not, want not MLB roundup: Near no-hitter in Cardinals' win over Brewers Early Epstein accuser: Police could have stopped him in 1997 Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case Early end of season for Woods doesn't take away from Masters US prisons chief removed from position after Epstein's death Almanac Jonah Goldberg: Maybe liberty isn’t a lost cause in China Sports in brief: Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Badgers crack preseason poll College football: Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus reinstated, not eligible to play ESPN documentary shows Bleier's emotional return to Vietnam Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief Man accused of threatening abortion clinic via iFunny Letter: Congress fails to break sweat regarding real issues What's happening Celebrity news World news in brief Births Pakistan decries cross-border fire as Kashmir security eases Texas restaurant called George's changes mural in trademark spat Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace Wisconsin school bus companies scramble to find drivers China lashes out at Taiwan over Hong Kong asylum offer Wide implications as Germany teeters toward recession U.S. extends limited reprieve on tech sales to China's Huawei Funeral services Local markets (copy) Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program Ask Amy: The family trip turns into a cat roundup With Eyes on election, White House insists economy is strong Warren apologizes for heritage claim, woos Native Americans Iowa news in brief NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner's chokehold death TH guidelines for letters to the editor Larson to step down from Dubuque City Council At Field of Dreams, Bernie Sanders pledges to transform America, takes the mound in softball game Larson to step down from Dubuque City Council