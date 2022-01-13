Sorry, an error occurred.
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Fall 2021
Iowa
Dubuque — Taylor Butler, Allison Leppert, Peter Lockwood, Cody Tomkins, Christopher Werth and Spencer West
Durango — Austin Nebel
Edgewood — Emma Ehlers
Epworth — Mariah Burds
Farley — Thomas Greenwood
Holy Cross — Luke Wille
Maquoketa — Casey Nelson
Monticello — Adam Barkema, Kirklen Kiburz and Kaylee Stephen
Spragueville —Cambrie Lane
Wisconsin
Boscobel — Casey Atkinson
Mineral Point— Morgan Fitzsimmons
