Births Telegraph Herald Nov 13, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020Esser — Levi and Jessica Esser, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County St. Anthony leaders recommend moving students to Holy Family's Kane Street campus Bellevue toddler with leukemia still can 'find the good' through chemo treatments 2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County, 119 new cases Flexibility, communication help renters and landlords weather pandemic Peosta visioning event maps out potential for trails, town center Wisconsin developer exploring new financial model for regional housing project Congresswoman-elect Hinson tests positive for COVID-19 Police: Dubuque man with knife ran at resident Dubuque County man sentenced to prison for sex crime Local law enforcement reports State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning Food giveaway set for this weekend in Dubuque Popular Jackson County attraction closed for rest of month Grant County History Museum, research center closed due to COVID-19 1 injured in rear-end crash in Dubuque Dubuque County supervisors unanimously approve countywide mask mandate Weekend Buzz: 3 local events to check out Women's college basketball: WD grad Maahs ready for possible final season at UNI Prep football: Tonight's Wisconsin playoff preview capsules Local & area roundup: Saints blank Cedar Rapids Short and sweet: Platteville, Wis., native helps debut new medium for emerging musical theater talent Ellis: Here's the truth: 'The Lie' is a poor film New movies Our opinion: 3 cheers for local projects -- and folks that made them happen 709,000 seek U.S. jobless aid as pandemic escalates Cyr: Electoral College system models intent of Constitution framers Letter: A salute to the dedication of nurses YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 13 Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas Wisconsin elections head says still no evidence of fraud Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief Chicago police the target of 520 complaints since May Local markets Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays Stocks pull further below record highs amid worries Signs of hope in Germany, France but virus strains hospitals Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in U,S, history Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash Ethiopians fleeing conflict report violence U.N. migration agency: 74 drown after boat capsizes near Libya DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The flu vaccine doesn't raise your risk for COVID-19 Ask Amy: Depressed friend can't be happy for others Letter: Claims of voter fraud intended to make people doubt truth Today in History Police stumped by theft of rare tree in Wisconsin capital The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show Births