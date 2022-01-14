Sorry, an error occurred.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa, Fall 2021
Iowa
Asbury — Connor Duax
Colesburg — Savannah Domeyer
Dubuque — Lucas Duax, Isabella Holthaus and Veronica Soria
Elkader — Nichole White
Garnavillo — Jesus Morales-Arce, Mark Cromer and Valerie Cromer
Greeley — Nathan Goranson and Alexandria Schmitz
Guttenberg — Clayton Boeke and Allysa Wilson
Manchester — Blake Smith and Eva Winn
Maquoketa — Brittany Johnson
McGregor — Bret Corlett, Haylie Smith and Bailey Winter
Peosta — Ashley Donovan
Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien — Desiree Whalen
Illinois
Savanna — Jordan Oostenryk