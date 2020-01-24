Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020Kaiser — Adam and Brooke Kaiser, of Kieler, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020Reynolds — Jonathan and Andrea Reynolds, of Potosi, Wis., a boy at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kieler-wis Potosi-wis Grant-county-wis ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 'Into the weeds:' Dubuque panel discusses changing laws related to marijuana, CBD 6 UW-P students being monitored for coronavirus after returning from China Longtime scouting executive to become 1st woman CEO of local BSA council Clarke, NICC announce new dual-enrollment program Bustos addresses Jo Daviess County Democrats at annual fundraiser In Dubuque, presidential candidate Yang expounds on plan of $1,000 monthly payments to adults Prosecutor: Man killed Sabula native 16 years ago, 'assumed his life' Former Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2 more charges related to 3-state chase that injured 1 Local law enforcement reports 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Dubuque Company that acquired American Trust reports best-ever annual earnings Heartland Financial announces quarterly cash dividend Correction Police: Knife-wielding Dubuque man chased after vehicle Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend New wave for wrestling USHL: Fighting Saints soar past Team USA in 9-3 rout Girls prep basketball: Mineral Point rallies past SWAL rival Cuba City More than the Score: Dubuque native sets skiing standard Movies moving the needle: Julien Dubuque International Film Festival's winter series will screen 3 cause-related documentaries Ask Amy: Boyfriend wants influence over Instagram Concert preview: Country's Matt Stell to perform at Q Casino and Hotel Showroom Ellis: Satire hops into Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' Black History Month Drag Shows set for Feb. 1 Opening this weekend U.S., EU and U.K. all aim for trade deals this year Our opinion: Sunnycrest savings a welcome reprieve Cyr: U.S., Mexico and Canada reconfirm free trade Letter: Dubuque should allow pets in parks YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 24 Japan has 2nd straight year of red ink on trade Trump: Mideast peace plan likely rolled out in days 9 parents reunite with children after family separation Questions linger over investigation into Jeff Bezos' hacking U.S. imposes visa rules for pregnant women on 'birth tourism' Local markets Cleveland bishop named Philadelphia’s next archbishop Aussie Barty secures 1st spot in Australian Open's 4th round Face of impeachment: Schiff sets tone at trial Births What's happening OZ AND ROIZEN: Five foods that can fuel your brain smarts NBA: In Paris, Hornets look for ways to stop Antetokounmpo Moose stuck on railroad bridge is rescued and relocated Democrats: 'Bogus' Ukraine theory led to Trump's abuse `Sopranos' actress says Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s Local & area roundup: Cascade sweeps River Valley wrestling quad Iowa news in brief U.S. general says troop surge in Middle East may not end soon