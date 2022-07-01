University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Spring 2022

Illinois

Galena — Sawyer Quick and Mary Scott

Stockton — Hayley Johnson

Iowa

Dubuque — Emma Belken

Wisconsin

Bagley — Verity Johnson, Abigail Polodna and Samuel White

Benton — Nicholas Brant and Emma Lawrence

Bloomington — Sidney Drone, Taylor Langmeier and Connor Mumm

Boscobel — Hailey Bray, Emma Creasey and Alyssa Davis

Cassville — Ashley O’Connell and Jordyn Vogt

Cuba City — Madison Calvert and McKenzie Calvert

Darlington — Riley Christensen

Dickeyville — Jenna Droessler

Fennimore — Will Ahnen, Bailee Hunt, Saralyn Klais, Dillon Koestler, Ethan Koestler and Breelyn Neuroth

Glen Haven — Olivia Blum

Hazel Green — Marissa Fleege and Abigail Saylor

Kieler — Colin Blackbourn

Lancaster — Alayna Carl, Brianna Ploessl, Madison Straka, Katie Wagner and Aubrie Weydert

Livingston — Katie Olson

Mineral Point — Mara Aschliman, McKenna Bowers, Gunnar Gorgen, Hunter Heuer, Matthew Nordstrom, Sawyer Sarbacker and Cameron Wiegman

Muscoda — Michael Schaefer

Platteville — Sarah Anderson, Garrett Baxter, Izzy Carroll, Skye Digman, Emily Eggers, Sara Langmeier, Brianna Poller, Cade Rohrbach, Abigail Sasse, Kaycie Wagner, Calvin Wernimont and Madalyn Zauche

Potosi — Allie Cooley

Prairie du Chien — Dayton Fleshner, Emily Groom, Zach Mara, Grant Martin, Hope Martin, Sophie Miller, Angela Tippery and Abby Wagner

Shullsburg — Janie Gleason and Alexis Redfearn

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.