University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Spring 2022
Illinois
Galena — Sawyer Quick and Mary Scott
Stockton — Hayley Johnson
Iowa
Dubuque — Emma Belken
Wisconsin
Bagley — Verity Johnson, Abigail Polodna and Samuel White
Benton — Nicholas Brant and Emma Lawrence
Bloomington — Sidney Drone, Taylor Langmeier and Connor Mumm
Boscobel — Hailey Bray, Emma Creasey and Alyssa Davis
Cassville — Ashley O’Connell and Jordyn Vogt
Cuba City — Madison Calvert and McKenzie Calvert
Darlington — Riley Christensen
Dickeyville — Jenna Droessler
Fennimore — Will Ahnen, Bailee Hunt, Saralyn Klais, Dillon Koestler, Ethan Koestler and Breelyn Neuroth
Glen Haven — Olivia Blum
Hazel Green — Marissa Fleege and Abigail Saylor
Kieler — Colin Blackbourn
Lancaster — Alayna Carl, Brianna Ploessl, Madison Straka, Katie Wagner and Aubrie Weydert
Livingston — Katie Olson
Mineral Point — Mara Aschliman, McKenna Bowers, Gunnar Gorgen, Hunter Heuer, Matthew Nordstrom, Sawyer Sarbacker and Cameron Wiegman
Muscoda — Michael Schaefer
Platteville — Sarah Anderson, Garrett Baxter, Izzy Carroll, Skye Digman, Emily Eggers, Sara Langmeier, Brianna Poller, Cade Rohrbach, Abigail Sasse, Kaycie Wagner, Calvin Wernimont and Madalyn Zauche
Potosi — Allie Cooley
Prairie du Chien — Dayton Fleshner, Emily Groom, Zach Mara, Grant Martin, Hope Martin, Sophie Miller, Angela Tippery and Abby Wagner
Shullsburg — Janie Gleason and Alexis Redfearn
