Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 29, 2019 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019Lang-Kohl — Megan Lang and Taylor Kohl, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 2019 by the numbers: A numerical look at tri-state news this year Report: Despite stagnant student growth, staffing at Dubuque schools rises 10% over 10 years Dubuque man charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting 'Time to do something else': Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020 Up in smoke: Health officials laud federal changes to tobacco laws, while retailers and law enforcement attempt to sort out new rules SW Wisconsin lawmaker says water quality task force's recommendations to be issued in January Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque Kass named TH managing editor Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states Telegraph Herald seeks reader input to determine the top stories of the decade Local law enforcement reports Politics: Durbin succeeds in getting federal railroad blockage reporting website Authorities: Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County Business stories to watch in 2020 Write the Caption TH Boys Basketball Team of the Decade (2010-2019) Girls prep basketball: Telegraph Herald Team of the Decade Local & area roundup: Schemmel, Warriors move to 8-1 Memes, Marvel and the 'millennial whoop' among decade's pop-culture peaks Ask Amy: Bereaved daughter worries about mom Zack Gottsagen realizes a dream Healy: Berlin 1936 -- Illusion, reality and hoops Book review: `From Russia With Blood' Beach scenery and a small-town vibe make Todos Santos a calming Mexico getaway Travel tips: Lodges that blend activity, relaxation What's it Worth on eBay? Ice cream, you scream Winter cacti are hard to name but easy to grow House of the Week: Easygoing and modern, with plenty of counter space Style at Home: Raising the bar this holiday season Living with Children: What did I think of Mr. Rogers? Bruce’s History Lesson: Charles Krauthammer’s 'Point of it All' Jacobson: 'Die Hard' undoubtedly a holiday movie Under the Hood: A mechanic’s view of the Range Rover On the list Your horoscope TV highlights Concerts Best-sellers Jonah Goldberg: If this has been a super-decade, why are we still so angry? Gina Barreca: Vintage 2020 is delicious already Frydenlund: Finding just the right mix at Christmastime Iraqi group says 490 protesters killed since October No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis in Cotton Bowl Lebanese protesters turn their ire on banks Amazon says holiday shopping broke records this year Truck bomb in Somali capital kills at least 79 at rush hour Births Hundreds of accused clergy left off church's sex abuse lists Drawn-out sex crimes case rattles Israel-Australia ties