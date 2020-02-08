Wednesday, Feb. 5, 202
Harry — Jeff and Dallas Harry, of Dyersville, Iowa, girl at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Riniker-Korman — Emily Riniker and Eric Korman, of Sherrill, Iowa, girl at Finley.
O’Malley-Vaassen — Jill O’Malley and Ryan Vaassen, of Dubuque, girl at Finley.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Johnson — Nicholas and Samantha Johnson, of Dubuque, girl at Finley.
Lohneis — Darian and Austin Lohneis, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Potter — Emily Potter, of Dubuque, girl at Finley.
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Placke — Todd and Megan Placke, of Cuba City, Wis., boy at MercyOne.