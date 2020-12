CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Support in difficult times: Local program provides grant to minority-owned businesses dealing with pandemic struggles

State confirms COVID-19 reinfection in Dubuque County; officials say holiday led to lower case counts

Dubuque teachers say so far, so good after first day of virtual learning

Authorities: Dubuque man seriously injured in chase crash now arrested on 4 charges

Platteville council approves location, $50,000 donation for new pickleball complex

Election preview: Lone candidate for Peosta council hopes to help as city grows

3 new COVID-19 deaths in SW Wis.; 30 new cases in Dubuque County; new care center outbreak

Gilligan: TH changes coming, but local news emphasis remains a constant

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Darlington

Galena Lit Fest to take place online

$1.5 million grant could help Dyersville pay for sewer service to Field of Dreams

Dyersville foundation awards nearly $23,000 via 17 grants

Fireworks display in Galena this weekend

Despite flashing sign, wrong-way drivers continue to take Dyersville ramp

Lafayette County supervisors approve revisions to comprehensive zoning ordinance

Grants to finance improvements at historic Platteville home

Amid spurt of vehicular crimes, Cascade looks to hire more police

Manchester considering increase in utility, garbage rates

Hurstville Interpretive Center accepting holiday lights for recycling

Cascade council approves reading of ordinance allowing ATV/UTVs on most city streets

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert rolls past Bellevue Marquette

USHL: Fighting Saints’ Herzog commits to play at Yale

Local & area roundup: Pride lead balance to fourth straight win

Comfort from home: Jim Brickman will bring a unique Christmas concert experience to tri-state audiences

Mathias Ham Historic Site to host candlelight Christmas tours

Ask Amy: Friend wants to weigh in on troubled teen

American Players Theatre to offer 2 virtual holiday productions

Geography quiz

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 1

Packers' defense finally starting to produce more takeaways

Bears' defensive struggles sound alarms for coaches

George Clooney's secret to cutting his hair, as seen on TV

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The power of moms to help their children stay heart-healthy

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Iran says Israel killed military nuclear scientist remotely

World news in brief

Fatal fire in Appleton under investigation

Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications

Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount