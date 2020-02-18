Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Backhaus — Matthew and Lindsey Backhaus, of Dubuque, girl at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Avenarius — Melanie Avenarius, of Dubuque, girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Schmitt-Manders — Megan Schmitt and Kyle Manders, of Dubuque, girl at Finley.
Scherr — Colten and Allie Scherr, of Dubuque boy at Finley.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Evett — Lucas and Chelsea Evett, of Dyersville, Iowa, girl at Finley.
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
O’Shea — Zach and Brooke O’Shea, of Dubuque, boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.