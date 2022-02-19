Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Aumiller-Kelly — Evan Aumiller and Alexia Kelly, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Lafleur-Stackhouse — Mackenzie Lafleur and Dynisha Stackhouse, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Thurmon-Vanderah — Kevin Thurmon and Alyssa Vanderah, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

McGrane — Damian and Tara McGrane, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Kuhn — Benjamin and Emma Kuhn, of Galena, Ill., a girl at Finley.

