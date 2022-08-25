Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Northeast Iowa Community College
Peosta, Iowa
Summer 2022
Iowa
Bellevue — Matthew Brinker
Cascade — Jesus Barrios, Harley Bradtke-Stelken and Claire Knepper
Colesburg — Jake Jones
Dubuque — Serena Ayers, Vanessa Blatnik, Jennings Brandel, Antonio Burnett, Katrina Cooper, Kailee DeMoss, Noah Francois, Carson Jones, Anthony Lang, Paige Leconte, Isaac Minger, Ella Noel, Amanda Pollock, Holly Schneider and Abby Wagner
Durango — Quiana Sabers
Dyersville — Matthew Feldmann and Mason Kiefer
Epworth — Meg Krapfl and Wyatt Rowcliffe
Monona — Billie Matelski
Peosta — Alexander Zweibohmer
Illinois
East Dubuque — Austin Timmerman
