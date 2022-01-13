Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Clarke University
Fall 2021
Iowa
Andrew — Lucy Urbain
Asbury — Connor Crabill, Madison Kirschbaum, Victoria Larsen, Brady Potts, Nathan Roman, Jack Sabers and Marissa Splinter
Bellevue — Luke Beauchamp, Emma Kelchen, Giana Michels and Rebecca Schroeder
Cascade — Faithe Bower, Nicole McDermott and Logan Ottings
Dubuque — Kylee Allen, Molly Allen, Isabelle Barefoot, Erika Cone, Alana Cooksley, Amber Cooksley, Mary Forbes, Olivia Gerdemann, Kassidy Gerken, Hailey Goedert, Paige Hahn, Kaelyn Howe, Parker Jeppson, Kaitlyn Jones, Hannah Kilburg, Alexis Loney, Maranda Mausser, Timothy Miller, Lily Nesta, Jan Paule, Taylor Redmond, Sydnie Schilling, Caitlin Short, Emily Smith, Meghan Smith, Ellen Welu, Susan Whitcher and Daniel Zanger
Dyersville — Amber Boeckenstedt, Kaylee Rowland and Kirsten Schroeder
Garber — Breanna Meyer
Guttenberg — Kaylyn LeGrand and Allison Troester
La Motte — Jenna Gremmel, Parker Lippstock and Andrew Swartz
Maquoketa — Jordan Turney
Peosta — Naomi Noel
Illinois
East Dubuque — Abigail Husemann and Haley Slaats
Elizabeth — Noelle Reese and Sydney Thorsen
Stockton — Mitchel Coffey and Gavin Krahmer
Wisconsin
Belmont — Jacob Amenda
Boscobel — Tarek Fischer
Cuba City — Cameron May and Kaylee Pitzen
Darlington — Emma Crist and Brooke Douglas
Glen Haven — Faith Schier
Hazel Green — Natalie Berning and Lindsey Koeller
Kieler — Allison Kruser
Lancaster — Felicia Holmes
Sinsinawa — Thuy Vy Tran