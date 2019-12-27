Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 27, 2019 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019LuGrain-Heim — Rachel LuGrain and Cody Heim, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Weekend buzz: 3 local events to check out Building permits issued in Dubuque County Prep wrestling: Fully recovered, Wahlert's Dehn prepares for another title shot USHL: Saints get back in the swing of things Local & area roundup: Lindsey returns, Mineral Point falls 'Exposing the Chaos With-In': Art exhibition to lift the veil on mental health, new gallery Ask Amy: New mom has had it with unsolicited advice Ellis: Skywalker's rise a satisfying end to the saga Opening this weekend Bell Tower to host Kids Take the Stage classes for winter Cyr: Peace and war at Christmas Letter: U.S. should lead on environmental issues YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 27 Pennsylvania dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims NBA roundup: Doncic scores 24 in return, Mavericks hold off Spurs Local markets What's happening DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Breaking the weight gain-diet-weight gain cycle News in brief Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts Experts worry about governor using personal money for state Police: Man held without bond in Tennessee bar stabbing Iowa to honor Hayden Fry while facing USC in Holiday Bowl Business news in brief Israel's embattled Netanyahu wins landslide in primary Iraq president offers to quit after rejecting PM nominee News in brief News in brief Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl Iowa Democrat faces daunting prospect: winning rural voters Christmas typhoon leaves 20 dead in Philippines US stocks close at record highs; Nasdaq goes above 9,000 Gala Christmas Day in country for Queen Elizabeth II, family TV highlights Almanac Evers says he's a work in progress entering second year UN condemns attack that killed 17 civilians in north Yemen Police release teen suspect in Barnard student's killing Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow Births College football: Today's bowl preview capsules Mexico to take Bolivia embassy dispute to The Hague World shares mostly higher; China plans stimulus measures Japan executes first foreigner in 10 years in family murder Afghan activist says Taliban freed 27 members of his group Sports briefs: Blackhawks lose defensemen Seabrook, de Haan for season College notebook: Hoskins takes Upper Iowa reins Our opinion: Del Toro deserves thanks for his council service