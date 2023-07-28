Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Monday, July 24, 2023
Mackall-Rayer — Nick Mackall and Josseya Rager, of Apple River, Ill., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Austin-Potter — DeAndre Austin and Ambriel Potter, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Jones-Loso — Dustin Jones and Ashley Loso, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Erickson — Gregg and Katlyn Erickson, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Draus — Andrew and Nicole Draus, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Fury — Anthony and Brianna Fury, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Lomas — Tyler and Kaitlyn Lomas, of Elizabeth, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.
Theisen-Wieser — Chris and Kaylee Theisen-Wieser, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
